Angola: Ruling Party Outlines Strategy to Fight Poverty

Luanda — The strengthening of anti-poverty measures will be one of MPLA's priorities, starting in August 2017, if it deserves the confidence of the electorate in the general elections, said on Saturday in Luanda, the presidential candidate of the party, João Lourenço.

Speaking at a rally in Viana municipality, which is fifth of his pre-campaign programme, he considered important to bet on a better organization of the national economy, to produce locally the goods and services that the country needs.

The party plans to combat this social phenomenon with a set of actions, involving the government, private associations and churches, among other institutions, so as to remove as many citizens as possible from poverty.

So, the politician is available to work to combat poverty, which he points out as one of the main consequences of the civil war, leaving the country with the poorest infrastructure and a frightening growth in the number of poor.

In its strategy, MPLA advocates a greater commitment to national production, providing the necessary support to the private business sector, so that it can help produce and supply the goods needed by the population and the country.

In his speech, João Lourenço assured that in case of MPLA victory, the private sector will be supported by the Executive, stressing that the State will have the responsibility to regulate, oversee and design incentive policies for the emergence of more private institutions.

He said that MPLA plans to work with national and foreign entrepreneurs, stressing that the importance of private entrepreneurship lies in the need for a greater supply of goods and services and of being the private sector that offers more employment to the population.

João Lourenço stressed the need for the state to invest in the social sector, creating more schools and hospitals, with private sector taxes.

The party, he said, favors the emergence of micro, medium and small companies as from August, and considers that the ideal would be to have many citizens in Angola with small companies, and fewer investors to hold large companies.

It is MPLA intention to create a strong Angolan middle class, in the order of 60 percent.