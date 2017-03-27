Angola: Football - Palancas Need to Adapt to New Coach's Philosophy

Luena — The national team needs time to adapt to the philosophy of the new coach, Beto Bianchi, and present threads and more consolidated games processes.

This was defended on Sunday in Luena by the president of the provincial football association in Moxico, Lilito de Freitas.

Speaking about the Saturday's Angolan defeat against Mozambique (0-2) for the first FIFA date of the year, Lilito said he saw a team without pace on the counterattack, a half-field "inactive" and a permissive defense.

But this, as he said, results from the group's lack of cohesion, knowledge among those selected and lack of interpretation of the game strategy that the coach intends to convey.