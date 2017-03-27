Zimbabwe: Rapist Soldier Jailed 12 Years

A Zimbabwe National Army staff sergeant has been jailed for 12 years for raping a minor. Taurai Chikwizu (37) of 2 Brigade, Craneborne, raped a friend's daughter after paying a visit. Harare Magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya sentenced Taurai Chikwizu to 12 years in prison after suspending four years on condition of good behaviour. The court heard that Chikwizu visited his workmate's house. He found the complainant alone.

Chikwizu demanded a hug from the complainant saying he wanted to teach her romance. The girl refused.

He forced himself on the girl after covering her mouth with a cloth to stop her from shouting for help. After committing the offence, Chikwizu threatened to shoot the victim if ever she told anyone what had hap- pened.

The victim reported the abuse to her sister-in-law who in turn alerted the police leading to Chikwizu's arrest.