27 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Rapist Soldier Jailed 12 Years

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anesu Chakabva

A Zimbabwe National Army staff sergeant has been jailed for 12 years for raping a minor. Taurai Chikwizu (37) of 2 Brigade, Craneborne, raped a friend's daughter after paying a visit. Harare Magistrate Mr Hosea Mujaya sentenced Taurai Chikwizu to 12 years in prison after suspending four years on condition of good behaviour. The court heard that Chikwizu visited his workmate's house. He found the complainant alone.

Chikwizu demanded a hug from the complainant saying he wanted to teach her romance. The girl refused.

He forced himself on the girl after covering her mouth with a cloth to stop her from shouting for help. After committing the offence, Chikwizu threatened to shoot the victim if ever she told anyone what had hap- pened.

The victim reported the abuse to her sister-in-law who in turn alerted the police leading to Chikwizu's arrest.

Zimbabwe

Govt Intensifies Fight Against Human Trafficking

Government has done a lot in fighting human trafficking through assisting victims and carrying out awareness campaigns,… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.