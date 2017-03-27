Angola: Benguela - Ceast Bishops Recall Victims of March 11 Rain

Lobito — Bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and São Tome (CEAST) recalled Saturday in Catumbela municipality the victims of the rain of March 11, 2015, on a guided tour by the provincial governor of Benguela, Isaac dos Anjos, to the models of the ongoing works.

On the occasion, the bishop of the diocese of Namibe and deputy secretary of CEAST, Dionísio Hi Siilenapo, said that on this day of reflection he understood with the explanations of the provincial governor the effort that the Executive has been doing, even with the economic difficulties in resettling families.

The deputy secretary of CEAST, satisfied with the models of the houses that will serve the communities, believes that this gesture of the government shows that it is a sign of the state's social commitment, but also, it is the responsibility of the people who rule to lead the victims of the rain.

He thanked the government of Benguela for the diocesan Benguela church, in granting a land of 2.600 square meters, to serve the faithful who are resettled, who by the way are also Christians.

Religious entity considered the dialogue, commitment and proximity of the leaders to the communities important as a sign that they perceive the commitment and effort that is being made in the total fulfillment of the projects.