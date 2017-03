Luanda — The Angolan national senior men's team beat on Sunday South Africa by 87-51 in Lusaka, Zambia, in their debut match of the qualifying tournament for the African Basketball Championship (Afrobasket), to take place in Brazzaville in August this year.

The Angolan team are facing this Monday the host team of the Republic of Congo.

The event, which only counts on the participation of three countries, will qualify the winner for Afrobasket2017.