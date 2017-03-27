27 March 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - 'Players Failed to Inject More Pace in Game' - Coach Beto Bianchi

Luanda — The Angolan players failed to inject more pace and definition in the game, but this situation will be reversed with time, said on Saturday in Maputo the national coach Beto Bianchi in reaction to the 0-2 defeat against Mozambique.

According to the Spanish-Brazilian coach, who debuted ahead of the Palancas Negras, what happened was more theory than practice, due to the short preparation time, but still the players had a good rhythm and control of the game.

"With time and patience we will be able to get around to this situation, to get a good image inside the game and always play to win", said the coach.

The goals of the match were only scored in the second half by Clésio and Herenilson (own goal).

In the friendly match, Angola started with Gerson, Natael, Buatu, Bastos, Edy Afonso, Herenilson, Paty, Ary Papel, Fredy, Bua and Manucho Gonçalves.

Nary, Manguxi, Vá, Mira and Nandinho also got on the game.

Next Tuesday, Angola are back on the field to face South Africa in Bloenfontein, also in friendly.

