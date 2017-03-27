27 March 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Mwanga Troupe Wins Inaugural Crying Games Contest in Kigali

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Eddie Nsabimana/New Times
Mwanga Troupe acting on stage during the contest.
By Eddie Nsabimana

Still, it remained hard to believe that people would be taking part in games to cry in public on hearing a shocking story or a joke.

But on Saturday, those questions were answered when the crying talent exhibition finally took place at Kigali Convention Centre and young talents got involved in emotional moments that invoked tears ('of joy or anguish') among the actors themselves and the audience.

The first edition of 'Crying Games' contest was organized by U5 Rwanda, an events company whose mission is to develop different talents that the young generation holds in different aspects of entertainment.

Not deterred by the ridicule on social media and eventual low turn-up for the event, Hudson Manzi, of U5 Rwanda, said the contest could be expanded as they are looking to reach different parts of the country in order to give a chance to more people, especially the youth, to discover rare talents like crying.

"This is just the beginning and we want to show people that they can shape their everyday life feelings through crying games. We expect to see the number of contestants in future editions grow as more people get to understand the concept," Manzi told The New Times.

Since the contest started on March 4, thirty contestants entered the competition. 10 were selected to compete in the finals on Saturday.

Before a small crowd, the contestants competed in crying, cracking jokes and sad storytelling in a way that a story can touch the audience's hearts, with view to inducing tears in the process.

Mwanga Troupe, who competed in the crying games as a group, ran out the winners, taking home a cheque of Rwf100, 000.

The troupe is known for acting in a series of dramas in different parts of the country, especially focusing on peace building in Great Lakes region.

Claver Gakunde, a member of the winning group, said that crying games can be a platform for emotional healing for people who often desist from crying when they are in sad and hard times.

"Winning the prize was not our main target. We just wanted a platform to help people get out of their shells and express their hidden feelings to help emotionally heal their hearts. We use our creativity to achieve this," said Gakunde.

Many among those who attended reckoned the games were important. "It's good for people to emotionally open up and get healed," said John Mutsinzi.

The show also featured a performance by musician G Bruce who entertained the revellers with songs such as 'Ndi Nde' (Who Am I?) and many others.

The show ended at 8.30 pm.

Rwanda

Trio Fails to Qualify for 2017 IAAF World Championships

Rwanda's hopes to qualify for the 2017 IAAF World Championships ended pretty unceremonious after none of the three… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.