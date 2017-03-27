Somalia: Farmaajo Asks Parliament to Drop Petition Against New Cabinet

27 March 2017

President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has asked parliamentarians to drop petition against the proposed cabinet that was announced last week by Prime Minister Hassan Khayre. Farmaajo told a Press Conference in Mogadishu upon arrival from the Nairobi Igad Heads of State Summit that he was confident about the new team.

He asked Mps to gove chance to the new ministers to prove their capability in handling their portfolios. The President's plea comes after over hundred Somali lawmakers submitted petition calling for cabinet review.

150 Mps had presented a signed petition to Speaker Mohamed Jawari seeking . On Saturday, House Speaker Mohamed Osman Jawari rejecting the line up. According to Jawari the Mps are concerned that the line up was not representative of the country and its conatitution. Khayre is expected to officially present his 75 ministers to Parliament soon.

