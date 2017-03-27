South Africa: Unicef Concerned for Director Who Went Missing On Table Mountain

The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (Unicef) has confirmed that one of its associate directors had gone missing on Table Mountain this week while on holiday in South Africa.

Charlotte Nikoi, 50, a Ghanaian national, had arrived in the country from New York a week ago.

Her spouse reported her missing after they had gone hiking up Platteklip Gorge on Tuesday, according to Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana.

Nikoi is an associate director for human resources at Unicef's headquarters in New York.

"We are fully co-operating with the local police and hope that she will return safely to her family," Unicef spokesperson Najwa Mekki told News24 on Thursday night.

Nikoi has, in the past, worked for the World Food Programme in Italy and Angola.

Search operations by rangers have been unsuccessful so far.

At the time of her disappearance, Nikoi was wearing light blue shorts, a cream, black and brown cardigan, a sleeveless black top, brown sneakers and oval-shaped glasses.

Anyone with information that could help locate her should call Sergeant Isaacs on 021 461 8067/072 954 8971.

