South Africa: President Zuma Pays Tribute to Petrus Molemela

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has expressed sadness at the death of founder and former owner of Bloemfontein Celtic Football Club, Petrus Molemela.

Molemela, who had been at the helm of the soccer team since its inception in 1969, passed away on Sunday at the age of 83.

"We have lost a legend who was dedicated to sport and who has made an immense contribution to South African football. We wish to convey our deepest condolences to the Molemela family. May his soul rest in peace," said President Zuma said on Sunday.

The President was joined by Sport and Recreation Minister Fikile Mbalula who hailed Molemela for his contribution to the football fraternity.

"The history of football in South Africa is rich with contributions from legends like Dr. Molemela. His sad passing presents a huge loss in the football fraternity. We can draw lessons from his life that was an inspiration and motivation to work hard in the development of football," Minister Mbalula said.

In 2012, the Department of Sport and Recreation honoured Molemela with a Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his immense contribution. Recently, the Free State Premier Ace Magashule opened an upgraded stadium in Bloemfontein named after him.

The Minister said these accolades demonstrate the legend that he was.