26 March 2017

South African Government (Pretoria)

South Africa: President Zuma Appoints Members of the Interim SABC Board

RESOURCE: President Zuma Green-Lights the Interim SABC Board
press release

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 15A (3) of the Broadcasting Act (Act 4 of 1999), and on the recommendation of the National Assembly, appointed for a period of six months, five members to the Interim Board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The following members have been appointed:

Ms Khanyisile Kweyama

Mr John Matisson

Mr Mathatha Tsedu

Ms Febbe Portgieter-Gqubule

Mr Krish Naidoo

The President has further designated Ms Kweyama and Mr Tsedu as Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson of the SABC Board respectively.

"Millions of South Africans rely on the public broadcaster for news, information and entertainment. We wish Ms Kweyama and her team well as they begin the important task of leading and revitalizing one of the most important national resources, the SABC," said President Zuma.

Issued by: The Presidency

