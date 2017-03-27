South Africa: Mokotjo Granted South African Citizenship

Pretoria — Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba has allowed Kamohelo Mokotjo to resume his former South African citizenship.

Mokotjo, a South African soccer player, acquired Dutch citizenship in December 2016 and automatically lost his South African citizenship.

Mokotjo had written a motivation to the Minister of Home Affairs to allow him to resume his South African citizenship.

Minister Gigaba on Friday agreed to let Mokotjo resume his South African citizenship by the power vested in terms of Section 13(3)(a)(i) of the South African Citizenship Act, 1995 (Act No. 88 of 1995).

"The Minister approved the application after carefully applying his mind to a motivation submitted before him by the applicant, stating the reasons for the request.

"According to the Act, a South African shall cease to be a citizen if 'he or she, whilst not being a minor, by some voluntary and formal act other than marriage, acquires the citizenship or nationality of a country other than the Republic'.

"The Act further stipulates that the Minister may, upon receipt of such an application, allow the applicant to resume his former South African citizenship if he is satisfied with the facts presented before him," said the Department of Home Affairs in a statement.