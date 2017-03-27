South Africa: President Jacob Zuma - National Teaching Awards Ceremony

press release

Remarks by President Jacob Zuma, at the National Teaching Awards Ceremony, Gallagher Convention Centre, Johannesburg

Mme Angie Motshekga, Minister of Basic Education;

Mr Enver Surty, Deputy Minister of Basic Education;

All MECs of Education;

Mrs Louise Asmal;

All Education Stakeholder Representatives;

Organized Labour;

Fellow South Africans;

Good afternoon to you all!

It is heart-warming to join you at this very important event in the Basic Education calendar.

We get together annually to announce the winners of the National Teaching Awards.

The Awards afford an opportunity to celebrate hard work and excellence among our teachers.

What excites me this evening, is that the 17th National Teaching Awards finalists come from all economic, racial and geographical backgrounds, including deep rural areas.

We are particularly pleased with the success of teachers from public schools.

You have demonstrated that excellence in public schooling is a reality in our schools.

This event also recognises school managers who play a pivotal role in ensuring the health of a school.

This year, Government has declared 2017 as the year of OR Tambo in commemoration of the centenary of the birth of former ANC leader, President Oliver Tambo.

President Tambo was a Mathematics and Physical Science teacher and later became a lawyer.

Today we honour OR Tambo in a special manner when we reward teachers who are performing well.

Compatriots

As we celebrate the 17th National Teachers Awards, we also think of the social ills that must be rooted out from our schools.

First, is corporal punishment. It is shocking that regardless of the outlawing of this barbaric form of punishment in schools, we still hear of cases where learners have been severely beaten by teachers. Some have been reported to have lost their lives. We condemn the beating of children in schools. It is unlawful and action will be taken against teachers who break the law and violate the dignity and personal safety of children.

The problem of teenage pregnancies continues, indicating that we are failing somewhere as parents and teachers, in guiding and teaching our youth.

We also still have serious cases of crime in our schools such as gang violence, drug use and alcohol abuse. We also have cases of bullying in some schools which have a negative impact on our children.

We must not give up and must continue working together to eliminate these social ills and protect our children.

Let us continue to guide them and lead them on the right path, working with them. We must build a better future for our children together.

Let me also take this opportunity to appreciate and acknowledge the hard work done by all stakeholders in education.

You contribute immensely to providing meaningful and quality education in the sector.

Ladies and gentlemen,

We congratulate all our hard working teachers for striving to make our schools centres of excellence.

They are setting a good example and will inspire all other teachers and our learners as well.

Esteemed guests,

These awards are also special as they take place during a year in which we mark one hundred and twenty years since the composition of the first stanza of Nkosi Sikelel'iAfrika by Enock Sontonga.

This moving hymn carries the emotions and history of our people. Today we shall celebrate this milestone with a special rendition of the anthem by Mpilisweni Secondary School from Kathlehong.

This rendition will add a special meaning to these awards as it reminds us of where we come from.

It will certainly inspire our teachers and learners to move South Africa forward to prosperity. The performance also celebrates OR Tambo who loved choral music very much. We look forward to the performance of the choir.

Congratulations to all our outstanding achievers!

You have made South Africa proud! I thank you.

Issued by: The Presidency