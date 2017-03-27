South Africa: President Zuma Appoints Interim SABC Board

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has appointed five members to the interim board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Presidency on Sunday said the appointment is in terms of terms of section 15A (3) of the Broadcasting Act (Act 4 of 1999), and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The interim board will be in position for a period of six months. The members are Khanyisile Kweyama, John Matisson, Mathatha Tsedu, Febbe Portgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo.

The President has designated Kweyama and Tsedu as chairperson and deputy chairperson of the SABC Board, respectively.

"Millions of South Africans rely on the public broadcaster for news, information and entertainment. We wish Ms Kweyama and her team well as they begin the important task of leading and revitalising one of the most important national resources, the SABC," said President Zuma.