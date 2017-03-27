27 March 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: President Zuma Appoints Interim SABC Board

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

RESOURCE: President Zuma Green-Lights the Interim SABC Board

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has appointed five members to the interim board of the South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC).

The Presidency on Sunday said the appointment is in terms of terms of section 15A (3) of the Broadcasting Act (Act 4 of 1999), and on the recommendation of the National Assembly.

The interim board will be in position for a period of six months. The members are Khanyisile Kweyama, John Matisson, Mathatha Tsedu, Febbe Portgieter-Gqubule and Krish Naidoo.

The President has designated Kweyama and Tsedu as chairperson and deputy chairperson of the SABC Board, respectively.

"Millions of South Africans rely on the public broadcaster for news, information and entertainment. We wish Ms Kweyama and her team well as they begin the important task of leading and revitalising one of the most important national resources, the SABC," said President Zuma.

More on This

President Zuma Appoints Members of the Interim Broadcasting Board

President Jacob Zuma has in terms of section 15A (3) of the Broadcasting Act (Act 4 of 1999), and on the recommendation… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.