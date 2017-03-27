South Africa: Investment Mission to Ghana, Nigeria a Success

Pretoria — The South African companies that recently participated in a week-long trade and investment mission to Ghana and Nigeria have expressed satisfaction with the mission.

The 20-member delegation of local companies, which took part in the trade and investment mission organised by the Department of Trade and Industry (dti), are optimistic of tangible results in the near future.

The mission took place from 20 - 25 March 2017

Olivia Fuka of GET Mining Services said she had successful meetings with big, credible companies from both Ghana and Nigeria. Fuka said there is a market for her products in both countries and setting up a plant is in their future plans.

Speaking of Nigeria, Fuka said the West African country's market is massive. She is positive that the mission will yield positive results for her company.

The Marketing Manager of Tarch Chemical (distributors of cosmetics, food and pharmaceutical ingredients), Getrude Makamure, said Ghana was the main highlight of the mission.

"As a company, we have been trying to enter the West African market with no success. I got to meet a potential client that I have been trying to contact on my own with no success. The client is a big player in the market in Ghana and has showed huge interest in working with us. We will do follow-ups to make sure that the deal is signed and sealed," said Makamure.

Meanwhile, Vaughn Duke of Sound Mining Solutions, said the mission was a success, as it provided the companies an opportunity to meet with their potential partners.

The Director of Export Promotions at the dti, Seema Sardha, said she was pleased with the overwhelming response received during the business forum, business-to-business meetings and site visits from both Ghana and Nigeria.

She said this demonstrates the enthusiasm from both sides towards building partnerships and value-chains across Africa.

"We came here with an objective to promote South African products and service offerings, and to create business partnerships between business communities of the respective countries and we have done exactly that," said Sardha.

Sardha said companies need to take the necessary steps and follow up on the leads they accrued in making sure they translate them into economic benefits.

The programme of the mission included trade and investment seminars, business-to-business meetings and site visits. Sectors targeted for the mission were agro-processing, electro-technical, infrastructure, mining, services and capital equipment.

South Africa's exports to Nigeria increased from R6.4 billion in 2012 to R8.3 billion in 2015, slightly declining to R6.4 billion in 2016.

In 2016, South Africa's total exports to Ghana were valued at R4.9 billion, while imports were valued at R192 million. South Africa registered a trade surplus of R4.7 billion with Ghana in 2016.