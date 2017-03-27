Mauritius: Government Steps Up the Clean Up Mauritius Campaign

press release

Two hundred and twenty cases of contraventions have been registered for violation of the regulations with regard to environment cleanliness since the launch of the Clean up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign by the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, on 5 March at Floréal.

This was announced by the Vice-Prime Minister and Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Showkutally Soodhun, on 24 March following the meeting of the multi-sectoral committee set up to monitor actions for the Clean up Mauritius campaign.

Addressing the press, the Vice-Prime Minister called for a concerted effort of one and all to act as responsible citizens and meet up the various targets and challenges in keeping a clean Mauritius. He underlined the role of the private sector which he said has equally a fair contribution with regard to the Clean up Mauritius campaign. Mr Soodhun made an appeal to the private sector to cooperate further with the government and the civil society so as to achieve the set results.

In a bid to raise awareness among the citizens to keep Mauritius clean, litter bins will be distributed throughout the country so that every household has a bin for waste disposal, said the Vice-Prime Minister. He also lauded the Police Force who have engaged police officers in the embellishment of the environment initiatives and in the cleaning, painting and tree planting campaign in Police stations.

As chairperson of the multi-sectoral committee, VPM Soodhun cautioned that people not complying with the laws regarding littering, dumping, and bare lands, among others, will be severely dealt with and such actions will not be tolerated.

The committee established to supervise and monitor actions of the various task force set up to initiate actions under the Clean-Up Mauritius and Embellishment Campaign will meet on a regular basis to review progress and advise Government on measures being taken to achieve the set target of cleanliness.

Another responsibility of the committee is to ensure an effective coordination between the public and private agencies responsible for cleaning and maintenance, and take action for the prompt cleanliness of various regions of the country. The Clean Up Mauritius campaign adopts a multi-sectoral approach with the active participation of the community.

In line with the Clean Up and Embellishment Campaign, the Prime Minister, Mr Pravind Jugnauth, participated yesterday at the Clean up initiative on the theme Moris Mo Zoli Pei, Quartier nettoyé, Pays en bonne santé organised by the civil society and Forces Vives at Quartier Militaire. Addressing the inhabitants, he recalled the objective of the campaign which is part of the vision of the Government to make of Mauritius a model of sustainable development.

He further emphasised the purpose of the campaign which is to sensitise the community and raise awareness on the importance of keeping the environment clean and also to bring a change in the mindset in every citizen so as to contribute towards a healthier environment in the country.

According to the Prime Minister, environment protection remains crucial for the economic development of the country given that our country relies much on the tourism sector.