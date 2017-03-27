27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Fire At Boutique Cape Town B&B Doused

Part of a roof at a Cape Town Victorian-era Esperanza Guest House caught on fire at around 12:00 on Monday, the city's fire and rescue services said.

Nobody was injured in the fire which also affected a few rooms at the boutique bed and breakfast establishment.

Fire services spokesperson Theo Layne said vehicles were still on scene early on Monday afternoon with damping down activity to make sure the fire didn't start again.

Once the fire was completely extinguished, a report would be compiled to establish what the probable cause of the fire was at the mansion in Oranjezicht.

