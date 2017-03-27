27 March 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: IFP Questions Selective Prioritisation of Criminal Cases

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Inkatha Freedom Party notes and welcomes the swift arrests made in the O R Tambo Airport heist and the theft of computers from the Offices of the Chief Justice, but questions whether the announcements of these swift arrests are just to appease public outrage at such brazen crimes and to protect the image of the police.

"While we welcome the swift arrest of suspects in both these brazen criminal acts, we must be cautious in our praise since we are reminded of the arrests that were made in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case only to be told later that the wrong persons were arrested and they were set free. Even though Meyiwa's murder case was termed a high profile case, to date the perpetrators of that heinous crime have not been brought to book. There are far too many murder cases that are still unsolved," said IFP National Spokesperson on Police, Mr Albert Mncwango MP.

During a recent press briefing Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane stated that the SAPS is committed to investigating serious crimes. After the incident at the Offices of the Chief Justice he again gave a commitment to enforcing swift justice and went so far as to praise police officers who have made arrests in high-profile cases. Such verbal commitments and praise must surely ring hollow for the family of Senzo Meyiwa and all other families who seek closure after their loved ones have been murdered," continued Mr Mncwango.

"We are of the view that public confidence in the police will not improve if serious crimes continue to remain unresolved and especially when police officers are directly implicated in brazen criminality. The back-to-basics approach that he talks of must ensure that corruption within the police force is addressed and eliminated without delay. Internal deficiencies that exist at all levels of public safety must receive urgent attention in order to regain public confidence and respect for policing. A strong message needs to go out to criminals, even those within the police force, that there will be no place for them to hide and that citizens of our country will receive justice for crimes committed against them," concluded Mr Mncwango.

South Africa

Zuma Orders Urgent Return of Finance Minister, Deputy

A Cabinet reshuffle affecting South Africa's Finance Ministry appears imminent. Daily Maverick has learnt that Finance… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Inkatha Freedom Party. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.