South Africa: IFP Questions Selective Prioritisation of Criminal Cases

The Inkatha Freedom Party notes and welcomes the swift arrests made in the O R Tambo Airport heist and the theft of computers from the Offices of the Chief Justice, but questions whether the announcements of these swift arrests are just to appease public outrage at such brazen crimes and to protect the image of the police.

"While we welcome the swift arrest of suspects in both these brazen criminal acts, we must be cautious in our praise since we are reminded of the arrests that were made in the Senzo Meyiwa murder case only to be told later that the wrong persons were arrested and they were set free. Even though Meyiwa's murder case was termed a high profile case, to date the perpetrators of that heinous crime have not been brought to book. There are far too many murder cases that are still unsolved," said IFP National Spokesperson on Police, Mr Albert Mncwango MP.

During a recent press briefing Acting National Police Commissioner Khomotso Phahlane stated that the SAPS is committed to investigating serious crimes. After the incident at the Offices of the Chief Justice he again gave a commitment to enforcing swift justice and went so far as to praise police officers who have made arrests in high-profile cases. Such verbal commitments and praise must surely ring hollow for the family of Senzo Meyiwa and all other families who seek closure after their loved ones have been murdered," continued Mr Mncwango.

"We are of the view that public confidence in the police will not improve if serious crimes continue to remain unresolved and especially when police officers are directly implicated in brazen criminality. The back-to-basics approach that he talks of must ensure that corruption within the police force is addressed and eliminated without delay. Internal deficiencies that exist at all levels of public safety must receive urgent attention in order to regain public confidence and respect for policing. A strong message needs to go out to criminals, even those within the police force, that there will be no place for them to hide and that citizens of our country will receive justice for crimes committed against them," concluded Mr Mncwango.