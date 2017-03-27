South Africa: President Zuma Re-Forms IMC On Information

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has reconstituted the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Information and Publicity.

The IMC is responsible for championing and coordinating the work of government with regards to communicating government programmes.

The Presidency on Monday said the IMC will now be called the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Communication and will be chaired by the President, assisted by the Minister of Communications who will be responsible for the overall coordination of the communication function as per her portfolio.

"This completes the transitional period during which the Minister in the Presidency, Jeff Radebe, responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, chaired the IMC.

"The location of the communication function in the Communication Ministry will centralise communication and should improve the management of Government Communications and Information System (GCIS), which will now report to one Minister, the Minister of Communications," said the Presidency.

The members of the IMC on Communications comprises Communications Minister Faith Muthambi; Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation Minister Jeff Radebe; Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa; Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister David van Rooyen; Economic Development Minister Ebrahim Patel; Environmental Affairs Minister Edna Molewa; Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan; International Relations and Cooperation Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Police Minister Nathi Nhleko; Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini; State Security Minister David Mahlobo; Telecommunications and Postal Services Minister Siyabonga Cwele; Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies; and Water and Sanitation Minister Nomvula Mokonyane.

GCIS is the Secretariat of the IMC.

President Zuma has thanked Minister Radebe for his capable management of the function until the hand over to its rightful department.