South Africa: Operational Successes Over Past Weekend Nets More Than 171 Suspects

press release

The South African Police Service aims to create a safe and secure environment for all the people in South Africa. Several successful operations were conducted over the past weekend and it resulted in the arrest of a total of 171 suspects for various crimes in the Uitenhage Cluster.

These arrests included rape, assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm, theft out of motor vehicle, housebreaking and theft, theft and the possession of suspected stolen goods. Fifteen (15) persons were arrested for driving under the influence of liquor over the past weekend. A total of 29 persons were apprehended for possession of drugs.

A multi-disciplinary roadblock was conducted on Friday, 24 March 2017 on the R75, outside Kirkwood and a total of 144 vehicles were stopped and searched. A total of 13 Fines were issued to the value of R6 850 during the course of the roadblock. A total of 32 traffic fines were also issued, valued at more than R16 000, over the past weekend. The suspects were also arrested on charges relating to malicious damage to property and contravention of protection orders.

The acting Uitenhage Cluster Commander, Brigadier Ronald Koll said: "It is encouraging to see that our colleagues still continue to give 100% effort in their work. Many police officials sacrifice their time by working after hours in dangerous conditions to combat crime and to protect the members of the public and their property. The number of arrests and successful police operations in this area has increased, which shows that most police officials are indeed dedicated to their profession".

The South African Police Service appeal to the community to work with the SAPS in reducing crime by providing valuable information that will lead to the arrest of suspects, the tracing of illegal firearms and the recovery of stolen property. Let us share information and support each other in the fight against crime. Crime Stop 08600 10111 or Crime Line SMS 32211.