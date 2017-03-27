South Africa: UK, U.S. Investment Roadshow Cancelled

Photo: GCIS

Left: President Jacob Zuma. Right: Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan (file photo).

Pretoria — President Jacob Zuma has instructed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his Deputy, Mcebisi Jonas, to cancel the international investment promotion roadshow to the United Kingdom and the United States and to return to South Africa immediately.

The two dignitaries were meant to embark on a non-deal international investor roadshow in the two states, starting in London in the UK today for two day, before taking the roadshow to Boston on Wednesday. They would have concluded the roadshow in New York on Friday.

The ministerial delegation included National Treasury's Director General, Lungisa Fuzile, key National Treasury officials, business and labour.

Treasury last week said it has a consistent and long standing strategy of engaging investors on a regular basis. The purpose of the roadshow is to provide an update on the most recent developments, engage constructively with investors and share government's thinking behind its latest policy proposals.