Angola: Equatorial Guinea President in Angola to Strengthen Co-Operation

Luanda — The President of Equatorial Guinea, Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, arrived on Monday morning in Luanda, for a 24-hour visit to Angola, during which he will hold a meeting with his Angolan counterpart, José Eduardo dos Santos, in the ambit of the reinforcement of bilateral relations.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the Guinean Head of State was welcomed by the Angolan minister of Foreign Affairs, Georges Chikoti, the governor of Luanda Province, Higino Carneiro, diplomats and other state personalities.

Angola and Equatorial Guinea have excellent co-operation and friendship relations.