27 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada in a Serious Condition

By Daily Maverick

Anti-apartheid struggle stalwart Ahmed Kathrada's (87) condition has deteriorated in the last 24 hours.

Kathrada was hospitalised in Johannesburg earlier this month for surgery related to blood clotting on the brain.

The Ahmed Kathrada Foundation's Director Neeshan Balton said that the veteran had "experienced several post-operation complications, rendering his condition serious".

"Kathrada has contracted pneumonia, which has affected both his lungs," Balton said. "Despite appropriate medical care, his condition is deteriorating. He is currently comfortable."

"The Kathrada Foundation will keep the public informed on a regular basis about Kathrada's condition. Follow our Twitter handle @KathradaFound for updates," Balton added.

"We continue asking for your prayers during this period, both for Mr Kathrada and his family and friends.

He indicated that members of the public were welcome to post their messages of support on the Foundation's Facebook page, or by emailing the Foundation.

"We have also had requests from people about where they can leave cards bearing messages of support, or flowers. This can be dropped off at the Foundation's offices (Signet Terrace Office Park, Block B, Suite 2 - 19 Guinea-Fowl Street, Ext 1, Lenasia).

"All of the messages that we have received will be collated and passed on to...

