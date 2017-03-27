27 March 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Several Injured in Joburg Shootout Between Police and Hijackers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Two police officers and a taxi passenger were injured during a shootout with suspected hijackers in Johannesburg on Monday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela told News24 that the police officers and the taxi passenger were taken to hospital.

This after metro police spotted a VW Golf 7 suspected to have been hijacked.

"When metro police tried to stop them, they drove away and began shooting at the police."

One metro police officer's head was grazed by a bullet.

Makhubela said the suspects were then spotted on the N1 and a chase ensued.

"The gun-wielding suspects shot at civilians in Bramley and a shootout was reignited between the police and the suspects," he said.

One police officer was shot on the upper body, while a taxi passenger also sustained a bullet wound, said Makhubela.

The suspects then sped off towards Alexandra and switched vehicles.

"They jumped into another hijacked vehicle, an Audi Q7."

Makhubela said police later found the Q7 in Alexandra.

Police found two rifles and a pistol in the two stolen vehicles.

A woman and child were also injured when their vehicle was involved in an accident during the shootout.

Source: News24

South Africa

Zuma Orders Urgent Return of Finance Minister, Deputy

A Cabinet reshuffle affecting South Africa's Finance Ministry appears imminent. Daily Maverick has learnt that Finance… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.