Nigeria: Buhari Approves Establishment of Naval Base in Lake Chad to Boost Security

Abuja — President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday approved the establishment of an operational base for the Nigeria Navy in the Lake Chad with the intention to boost security in the strategic zone.

The president gave the approval when he received the Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Fielding questions from the press after the meeting, Ibas who said he was in the Villa to brief the president on the security situation in the maritime sector, added that the approval was significant because Lake Chad is a strategic location which serves as the link to four other countries.

According to him, establishing an operational base in Lake Chad would go a long way in consolidating the security situation in the area and consequently boost its economic activities.