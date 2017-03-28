27 March 2017

Radio France Internationale

Nigeria/Burkina Faso: Burkina Faso-Nigeria Friendly Cancelled Over UK Visa Refusals

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: The Guardian
Soccer

A friendly match between Burkina Faso and Nigeria to be held on Monday at the London borough of Barnet was cancelled because seven Burkina Faso players failed to secure UK entry visas. Nigeria were using the match as part of preparations for their remaining qualifiers for the World Cup 2018 and Africa Cup of Nations 2019.

Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official Chris Green pointed out that the cancellation was "no fault of either the organisers or the Nigeria Football Federation".

"We will announce further plans for the Super Eagles' preparation for these two important qualifying campaigns in due course," he said.

It was only three days before the match, last Friday, that Burkina Faso officials were told of the visa problems.

Earlier on the Super Eagles drew 1-1 with Senegal on Thursday night after Kelechi Iheanacho's late penalty equalled Moussa Sow's opening goal.

No British embassy in Ouagadougou

More on This

The NFF officials indicated that they are "extremely disappointed" the match on Monday has been cancelled.

"There is no British Embassy in Ouagadougou, and officials of the Federation Burkinabé de Football had been shuttling between Accra and Ouagadougou for visa processing," they commented in a statement.

Sources at the Burkina Faso Football Federation sources said the embassy in Accra informed them last week to proceed to Morocco [where they were tp play the Moroccan national team] and that they would get visas there.

But the applications weren't processed when the British embassy in Morocco closed on Friday, the last working day before match day in London.

Nigeria's CAN hopes frustrated

Three-time African champions Nigeria have failed to qualify for the last two editions of the Africa Cup of Nations.

But the Super Eagles had a head start with their new manager Gernot Rohr, at the helm since August. In the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, they registered a 2-1 win over Zambia and a 3-1 victory against Algeria.

With six points Nigeria now leads their group with four points ahead of Cameroon and Zambia.

Burkina Faso came out third at the latest edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon but lost 2-0 to Morocco in a friendly last Friday in Marrakech.

Nigeria

Journalist Detained Over Whatsapp Comment Granted Bail

A journalist arrested by the Kaduna State command of the Nigeria Police for an alleged offence not related to his… Read more »

Read or Listen to this story on the RFI website.

Copyright © 2017 Radio France Internationale. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.