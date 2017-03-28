Photo: The Nation

Students of Alliance Girls High School applaud during the school’s prize giving day on March 25. FILE PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Caning, sex and drug and substance abuse will not be condoned in learning institutions, teachers have been warned.

Even keeping canes in staff rooms, classrooms or any part of the school is illegal, according to new guidelines issued by the Teachers Service Commission to enhance the safety of learners.

School administrators also have a duty to protect the learners against sexual abuse by reporting cases to the police and other security agencies.

"Cases of sexual abuse, whether within or outside the school, should be thoroughly investigated, documented and action taken with expediency," says a circular to headteachers in primary and secondary schools by the commission's chief executive Nancy Macharia.

The circular is seen as a response to cases of bullying in schools, whether by prefects or other students.

"Any form of bullying, including physical, verbal or psychological abuse, should be eradicated in the learning institutions," says the circular.

"Under no circumstances should corporal punishment or use of physical force to inflict pain be administered to learners," said Ms Macharia in the communication.

The circular also affects principals of teacher training colleges, institutes of science and technology and national polytechnics.

CORPORAL PUNISHMENT

All teachers are cautioned that corporal punishment or any other degrading treatment constitutes a professional or criminal offence and can lead to disciplinary action or prosecution in a court of law.

For the prefects who have lately been at the centre of the bullying cases, the commission has directed that they be sensitised on their role in school governance, which does not include punishing learners in any way.

Recently, the principal of Alliance High School, Mr David Kariuki, opted for retirement following allegations of bullying at the school that left scores of students injured.

The bullying is said to have been carried out by prefects and senior students for a long time, yet the principal had not taken action.

Parents raised the alarm with the Ministry of Education early this year, leading to an investigation.

Maseno High School principal Paul Otula was interdicted and is currently under investigations over claims that a student at the national school was sexually molested by senior students.

EXPOSURE TO DRUG

The learners should be protected from exposure to drug and substance abuse through stringent surveillance programmes to make the learning and surrounding environment free from drugs.

"Guidance and counselling should be intensified to sensitise learners, parents and guardians on the dangers of drug and substance abuse," said Ms Macharia.

The TSC boss has also warned headteachers against forcing or allowing students to repeat classes after it emerged that some schools were forcing academically weak students to repeat or were asking them to register in other schools, to ensure the schools perform well.

"Forced repetition is prohibited under Section 35 of the Basic Education Act. All learners should be assisted to transit to the next class and complete any given segment in the learning cycle," she reminded headteachers.

School administrators who are still allowing holiday tuition have been put on notice after the commission made it clear that all schools should operate within the term dates issued by the Education Cabinet Secretary.

The circular is copied to the Cabinet secretary, county directors of education, regional coordinators of education, headteachers' associations, and other education stakeholders except the teachers' unions.

TSC has also asked headteachers to ensure learners report and leave school within the prescribed hours.