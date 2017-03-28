28 March 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada (1929-2017) - an Honourable and Humble Hero

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation
Ahmed Kathrada, right, with Nelson Mandela.
analysis

Ahmed Kathrada, one of the most respected of all of South Africa's Struggle heroes, has died at the age of 87. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE reflects on his distinguished life and times both on and off "the island" where he spent many long years.

"Hatred, revenge, bitterness," Ahmed Kathrada explained, "these are negative emotions. The person harbouring those emotions suffers more."

Kathrada may have had a deeply spiritual understanding of transcending suffering. But by many accounts, he had his feet planted firmly on the ground, with no shortage of good humour.

In 2014, Daily Maverick's Ranjeni Munusamy recounted the day she spoke to Kathrada on the 25th anniversary of his release from prison. As one of the country's best-known political prisoners - with 26 years of incarceration under his belt - Kathrada calmly reassured her that disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, whose trial was dominating headlines at the time, would be just fine in prison.

"When people talk about prison, I naturally get interested. I think (Pistorius) will have nothing to complain about. He will be able to adjust to it," was his kindly assessment.

That moment, one might say, was Kathrada all over. A no-nonsense, fearless ability to tell even...

More on This

EFF Sends Revolutionary Condolences on the Passing of Ahmed Kathrada

The EFF is immensely saddened of the passing of struggle stalwart, Ahmed Kathrada. Revolutionary condolences to the… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.