South Africa: Ahmed Kathrada (1929-2017) - an Honourable and Humble Hero

analysis

Ahmed Kathrada, one of the most respected of all of South Africa's Struggle heroes, has died at the age of 87. MARELISE VAN DER MERWE reflects on his distinguished life and times both on and off "the island" where he spent many long years.

"Hatred, revenge, bitterness," Ahmed Kathrada explained, "these are negative emotions. The person harbouring those emotions suffers more."

Kathrada may have had a deeply spiritual understanding of transcending suffering. But by many accounts, he had his feet planted firmly on the ground, with no shortage of good humour.

In 2014, Daily Maverick's Ranjeni Munusamy recounted the day she spoke to Kathrada on the 25th anniversary of his release from prison. As one of the country's best-known political prisoners - with 26 years of incarceration under his belt - Kathrada calmly reassured her that disgraced Paralympian Oscar Pistorius, whose trial was dominating headlines at the time, would be just fine in prison.

"When people talk about prison, I naturally get interested. I think (Pistorius) will have nothing to complain about. He will be able to adjust to it," was his kindly assessment.

That moment, one might say, was Kathrada all over. A no-nonsense, fearless ability to tell even...