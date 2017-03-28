27 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: I Will Resign If Abuja Airport Is Not Reopened After Six Weeks - Aviation Minister

By Abdullateef Aliyu

Lagos — The Minister of State for Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has declared that he would resign if the repair of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport (NAIA) runway was not completed in six weeks as planned.

He spoke alongside Minister of Information, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday who accused some people of spreading misinformation about the repair.

The duo spoke this afternoon at a special session of Aviation Round Table, (ART) held in Lagos, adding that it was not true the work has been extended.

Sirika said he could not take a decision affecting the lives of over 150 million Nigerians and choose to disappoint them at the end of the day.

It will be recalled that the Federal Government had shut down the Abuja airport with effect from March 7 while Abuja bound traffic was diverted to Kaduna International Airport.

