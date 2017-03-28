28 March 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Meningitis - Two More Deaths Recorded in Sokoto

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Rakiya A.Muhammad and Ismail Adebayo

Two additional deaths due to meningitis have been reported in Sokoto State, bringing the death toll so far to 23.

Giving an update on the state of High Alert declared by the Ministry of Health, the state Health Commissioner, Dr Balarabe Kakale said the medical teams deployed across the state had treated 400 mixed cases of severe malaria and meningitis across the seven top-hit local government areas of Kebbe, Bodinga, Rabah, Wamakko, Gada, Dange/Shuni and Tureta, out of which 56 cases were confirmed in the laboratories to be cases of meningitis.

The commissioner assured that the cases were reducing, and stressed the need for people to avoid linking cases of meningitis to witchcraft or sorcery, and advised that all suspected cases be reported to the hospitals, as the state government had made provision for the free treatment of patients.

In Kebbi State, the Ministry of Health said it has put its epidemiological field staff on red alert as plans are on to immunize the general public against the spread of meningitis.

The Permanent Secretary in the Kebbi State Ministry of Health, Muhammmed Atiku Kende told our correspondent that the state traditional institutions and the members of the public had also been primed to report any suspected cases of CSM or other illnesses in any part of the state to the epidemiological field staff, Ministry of Health or any other health agencies in the state.

Three weeks ago four students died in the outbreak of meningitis at Fanah area of Suru in Kebbi State. The victims were students of the Government Secondary School in the area. The outbreak of the disease was also reported to have recorded casualties in Kamba and other areas.

Nigeria

Whistleblower Accuses Shell of Concealing Data On Nigerian Oil Spills

A whistleblower and former Project Director of the Bodo Mediation Initiative (BMI), Mr. Kay Holtzman, has accused Shell… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 700 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.