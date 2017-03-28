27 March 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Woman Shot By Bandits Discharged From Hospital, Ruto Clears Bill

By Mwangi Ndirangu

A pregnant woman shot and injured by bandits three weeks ago in a village in Laikipia County has been discharged from hospital after Deputy President William Ruto cleared her hospital bill.

Ms Rose Kuraru, 27, walked out of Nairobi Hospital clutching her bundle of joy, a big smile on her face and expressing her gratitude to Mr Ruto who has supported her and her two sons since the shooting incident on March 6 in Arjijo village.

Ms Kuraru was preparing dinner when bandits stormed her house shooting at her and her two sons, Londunya Kuraru, 8 and Salin Kuraru.

She sustained a gunshot wound to her leg while her sons were shot in the leg and chest. The two sons were also discharged.

They were first admitted to Nanyuki Cottage Hospital but then transferred to Nairobi Hospital for specialised treatment following intervention by the Deputy President.

Mr Ruto was on a tour of Laikipia County on March 7 when he was briefed of the shooting incident.

He immediately offered his chopper to fly Ms Kuraru and her children to Nairobi Hospital.

Ms Kuraru said she was grateful to the DP for supporting her emergency treatment by airlifting her and the two sons to hospital and again for clearing the medical bill.

"I did not expect that we would be the way we are today after being sprayed with bullets and the fact I was pregnant when the bandits stormed our house.

"I must thank God that the attack happened when the Deputy President was touring Rumuruti to launch the Kenya police reservist integrated programme. I don't know how things could have been for us," she added.

