Nigeria: Former Gov Ngilari Gets Bail for Medical Treatment Abroad

Yola — A Yola High Court presided over by Justice Nathan Musa has granted bail to former Governor of Adamawa State, Bala James Ngilari, who was convicted and sentenced to five years in prison recently.

Ruling on the bail application filed by Obed Wadzani, counsel to the former governor on his deteriorating health, the judge said it was constitutional to grant the former governor bail.

He said the former governor must provide two sureties who would deposit two certificates of occupancy (C of Os) of properties worth N50 million each before the court.

The court also ruled that Ngilari while travelling, must inform the court of his whereabouts otherwise it would lead to contempt of court.

The bail application was supported by an affidavit and medical documents deposed by the former governor's wife, Mrs. Hanatu Ngilari.

Commenting on the issue, the state Attorney General (AG) and Commissioner for Justice, Bala Sanga, described the ruling as a black market judgment, vowing to proceed on appeal.

Also reacting to the judgment, counsel to Ngilari, Wadzani, said the AG was at liberty to disagree with the ruling, adding that the court duly followed the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.