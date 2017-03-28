Photo: Chronicle

Part of the plane wreckage.

A father and son were among six people killed Monday in a light plane crash in the mist-shrouded Vumba mountains of eastern Zimbabwe, state ZBC reported.

The six were all Mozambican nationals who were on their way from the port city of Beira to Zimbabwe's eastern city of Mutare, said the report.

Press reports from Mozambique said that the pilot and co-pilot of the BN-2 Islander were father and son while the four passengers were executives from Cornelder, a private Mozambican-Dutch company that manages the port of Beira.

Residents of Mutare, which is near the Vumba mountains, reported seeing an army helicopter making several trips during the day.

State TV reported on its main evening news bulletin that the helicopter was ferrying the bodies of the deceased to a hospital in Mutare.

Pictures circulated on Whatsapp showed pieces of the plane wreckage scattered on a mountainside.

Villagers told ZBC that the accident could have been caused by lost visibility due to heavy mist in the Zohwe range.

The Vumba area is often misty especially in the early morning: in fact, the word means mist in Shona.

News24