Kenya: After Conquering World, Kenya's Time to Celebrate

In Kampala

Kenya's triumphant team to the IAAF World Cross Country Championships was on Monday treated to a sumptuous farewell lunch in Kampala with Kenyan envoy Robert Ngesu urging them to be patriotic and avoid changing citizenship.

Ngesu, Kenya's Deputy High Commissioner to Uganda, said Kenya is exporting athletes to other countries which was largely a sign of lack of patriotism.

"In my own opinion, if possible, it's good for you athletes to run for your country and not other countries," he said.

"You may have all the money but you must respect and love your country.

"How do you feel as an athlete running for another country seeing your brothers and sisters from your own country win?"

He singled out triple 1,500 metres world champion Asbel Kiprop for praise for continuing to run and win in Kenyan colours.

KENYAN-BORN RUNNERS

Four Kenyan-born athletes turned out for the USA in Sunday's championship, namely Aliphine Chepkerker, Samuel Kiprono Chelang, Shadrack Kipchirchir and Stanley Kipkoech.

Bahrain also fielded three Kenya-born runners Ruth Chebet, Rose Chelimo and Eunice Chebichi while Turkey also had an embarrassment of ex-Kenyan talent.

The ambassador was speaking during lunch organized for the team by the Association of Kenyans in Uganda at the Makutano Car Wash and Nyama Choma Zone in Kampala shortly before their departure to Nairobi on Monday evening.