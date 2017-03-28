27 March 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: MDC-T Deputy Mayor for Harare Forced to Resign

EMBATTLED MDC-T Harare deputy mayor, Chris Mbanga, has resigned from his position with immediate effect citing incessant pressure to do so.

Mbanga is the councillor for Ward 8 which covers Highlands low density suburb.

In his resignation letter addressed to MDC-T secretary general, Douglas Mwonzora, Mbanga said he will now have more time to pay attention to the Ward he represents.

"You will recall that there has been incessant pressure and controversies surrounding my continued tenure as deputy mayor of the city and I was supposed to go for a hearing which never materialised.

"That is now water under the bridge," said Mbanga.

He added, "In the meantime I will write and advise the Local Authorities to initiate my replacement in accordance with the Law.

"In view of the recent Council resolution to decentralise services, I will now concentrate on monitoring and paying closer attention to the needs and problems of my Ward."

Mbanga stirred controversy in June 2016 when he was Harare acting mayor. At the time, he connived with Local Government Minister, Saviour Kasukuwere, to defy his party's directives at Town House.

The then acting mayor refused to recognise the appointment of James Mushore as Harare's Town Clerk and was also thought to have caused the suspension of Mayor Bernard Manyenyeni.

During that time, Manyenyeni had been sent home by Kasukuwere on allegations of refusing to order an internal audit of the City Council.

When Mbanga assumed the mayoral position on an acting capacity, he immediately sent home Mushore which did not go down well with the MDC-T leadership.

Mushore was the opposition's party's preferred candidate for the position of Town Clerk.

Mbanga had been appointed the deputy mayor following the death of the late Thomas Muzuva.

