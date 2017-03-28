Namibia: Buchters Embrace Harders Cup

THE Harders Cup's first offering was a colourful festival with an avalanche of goals, vociferous supporters and a touch of European flair.

The entertainment value at the Luderitz Sports Stadium was second to none opined former //Karas region's football head Harry Jahs.

"This is one of the best supported tournaments I've witnessed in Namibian football. It was well organised and well received by the locals. This will give the sponsors more reason to plough back into their community. It's a brilliant initiative," said Jahs.

The two-day tournament was staged exclusively for six clubs from Luderitz and saw one-time Brave Warriors striker Eusebio Fredericks scoring a hat trick in the final to lead Youngsters FC to a 5-3 victory over Novanam and secure the Harders Cup on Sunday.

Rush Ups won the third place playoff after beating Atlanta Bucs 2-0.

Despite the patchy playing surface, the football on show was of premium quality, //Karas football president Isak Fredericks maintained.

Thirty goals were scored across the tournament's six games.

"These boys can play. The talent and the will to play is there. It's just because of a lack of opportunities due to financial struggles, that they don't get to show what they can do on a football field," Fredericks said.

"We're very grateful to the organisers for investing in our football. It would be good to see other towns put up similar events. It really brings the community together and provides a platform for these youngsters to showcase their talent," he added.

His son Eusebio, who was the tournament's leading scorer with seven goals, was in fine form over the two days, tormenting defences in a manner reminiscent of a time not so long ago when he was once touted as Namibian football's next big thing.

A low centre of gravity coupled with tenacity and silky dribbling skills where the hallmarks of the final match's standout performer.

"A few months ago I was pretty heavy and out of shape. But I worked hard to get ready for this tournament and 'm just happy that I could help my team win it," said Fredericks, a newly wed for whom football is no longer a priority.

His strike partner Romano Engelbrecht opened the scoring with a precise finish inside 18 minutes as Youngsters were rewarded for their early dominance.

However, Novanam equalized soon after through gangly forward Adam Keister who capitalized on defender Micah Rooi's slip inside the box to slam the ball into the roof of the net.

After that, it was the Eusebio show in an entertaining match that also featured his younger sibling Ozelio, who created the game's first goal with a defense splitting pass.

For his first goal, Fredericks scored via a deflection from a free kick which wrong footed Fillemon Josef in goals for Novanam.

His second strike was a coolly slotted left foot effort, after he latched onto a ball over the top.

He then set up Engelbreght for his brace with a devilish cross, which the former finished with a looping header over Josef.

Fredericks completed his treble with a thumping low drive from just outside the box.

Novanam pulled goals back through captain Lintin Haman from the penalty spot early in the second half, and an opportunistic strike from the tournament's oldest player in 37 year-old Spanish forward Jorge Nieto, who caught out Youngsters' keeper Riaan Kock with a quick freekick.

Nieto provided the moment of the match when he trapped the ball between his legs, flicked it over his rival's head and launched an attack much to the crowd's delight.

Nonetheless, Youngsters claimed the N$100 000 winners prize, while N$50 000 went to runners-up Novanam and N$20 000 for third place finishers Rush Ups. Each of the six clubs got N$5 000 for participating, with Fredericks also collecting N$10 000 for finishing as the top scorer.

"I want to thank the organisers. The Harders Cup is something really good for Luderitz and there's a lot of talent and support for football in Luderitz. We are very happy and grateful for everything that has happened over this weekend and look forward to next year's event," Fredericks said.

The response from the residents, who are affectionately called Buchters, to the event made the effort worthwhile, according to Harders Cup organising committee head Tim Ekandjo.

"You can see from the packed stadium that they appreciate it. I can't remember the last time this stadium was filled with so many people, and the players did not disappoint the fans. We are pleased with how the event has gone and hope it gets even better in future," Ekandjo said.