28 March 2017

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: War Vets Hit Back At 'Dictator' Mugabe

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ZIMBABWEAN veterans of the 1970s liberation struggle have continued their public spat with President Robert Mugabe, lashing at the veteran leader for claiming only he was capable of leading the country. During an indaba held in Harare, the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), reiterated their stance against the endorsement of Mugabe, whom they lashed at for manipulating the ruling Zanu-PF, lining his wife, Grace, to take over power and presiding over a corrupt administration.

They urged Zimbabweans to resist manipulations by Mugabe and the party during watershed elections set for 2018. War veterans' chairman, Christopher Mutsvangwa, fired from Zanu-PF for belonging to a faction opposed to Mugabe's rule, dismissed assertions by Mugabe, who during his 93rd birthday celebration in February claimed there was nobody suitable to lead the country except him. "At his age (Mugabe), the President was supposed to have retired and be able to write books and putting down what he has done for the country for future generations to benefit from the wisdom, if any, that he has," Mutsvangwa snapped.

The war veterans have previously insisted they would never endorse a president without liberation credentials but have announced a shift from the long-held position. "We are a country of 14 million citizens. Time has come for Zimbabwe to choose their leaders even without war credentials. Colonialism has since long gone," veterans spokesman Douglas Mahiya said. Mutsvangwa said the war veterans would start reaching out to Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to seek their views as the nation prepared for the 2018 elections. The war veterans, who have since 1980 been fierce loyalists to Mugabe and perpetrated violence against opposition, last year refused to endorse Mugabe. The veterans have hinted at endorsing a coalition of opposition parties seeking to unseat Mugabe and Zanu-PF in the next poll.

