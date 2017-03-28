28 March 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Shebeen Brawl Leaves Imbiber Dead

By Sheillah Mapani

A Harare man appeared in court yesterday for allegedly killing his colleague over illicit beer known as "musombodhiya'." Zachariah Gurwe appeared before Harare magistrate Ms Barbra Chimboza facing charges of murder and was remanded in custody to April 10. Prosecutor Ms Linda Gadzikwa alleged that on March 24, at Shumba shebeen in Epworth, the now deceased, Shepherd Pamame, drank Gurwe's undiluted brew.

This angered Gurwe who subsequently confronted Pamame and kicked him in the chest, in the back and battered his head, the court heard.

It is the State's case that Pamame started bleeding from the top of his right eye and left the waterring hole.

Upon arriving home, his relatives noticed that he was weakening and tried to feed him, but he failed to eat.

They took him to the police station in Epworth to report the matter, where he was referred to Epworth Polyclinic and was pronounced dead on arrival.

