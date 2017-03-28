A man and his wife were attacked and killed by unknown people on Saturday night in Mugumo-ini Village, Mathioya Constituency in Murang'a County.

The man's ex-wife and son have been arrested in connection with the murder.

Mr Joseph Munyiri, 52, and his new wife Jane Wambui, 40, were murdered in their home.

The two got married two years ago after Mr Munyiri divorced his first wife following a strained relationship.

Ms Julia Nyambura, 45, Mr Munyiri's first wife, and their son Mwangi Murigi, 22, were arrested over the murders and are in police custody.

Ms Nyambura is alleged to have been threatening the murdered couple with death after Mr Munyiri remarried. The latest threat is said to have been made two weeks ago.

The deceased man had reported the threats to Chief Joseph Ndung'u, the local administrator, who advised him to record a statement at Kiria-ini Police Station.

NEIGHBOURS HEARD SCREAMS

Neighbours said they heard screams coming from the couple's house on Saturday at around 11.30pm.

By the time they responded, however, it was late as they found the two lying in a pool of blood and the attackers having escaped.

'We found the wife under the bed lying motionless," said a neighbour. "The husband was near the door writhing in pain.

"He was bleeding profusely and we rushed him to hospital but he died as he was receiving medical attention.

"She was threatening them a lot; two weeks ago, the two received a chilling phone call telling them to start digging their graves."Neighbours said that all the couple's valuables were intact.

Mathioya Deputy County Commissioner Charles Laboso said the two suspects were arrested in Nyandarua County and were in police custody. He said they will be taken to court and police were following crucial leads.