Three children of the same family have died after eating nshima allegedly laced with poison in Shang'ombo District.

Two of the children were seven years while one was 10-years-old.

The children, all girls of the same household, died shortly after consuming suspected poisoned nshima prepared by the mother to one of the victims and an aunt to the two others.

Western Province Police chief Charles Lungu said the nshima was prepared by Longwe Kamuji, 36, a wife of a teacher at Limanya primary school where the three attended school.

Kamuji has been charged with murder.

"we are investigating the death of three children aged seven and 10 who died after eating poisoned nshima. The motive of the barbaric action is not known as one of the deceased children was a biological

Child of the suspect while the other two were her nieces," Mr Lungu said.

He said the incident happened on Friday around 14:00 hours after the children came back from school and were served with the meal, but Kamuji did not partake.

Mr Lungu said the children were buried yesterday and samples of the nshima had been collected for toxicology examinations.

He said Kamuji would appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, four people have drowned in the Zambezi River after a canoe they were travelling in capsised due to a strong current.

Mr Lungu said the four drowned last week on friday and the bodies were only retrieved on Sunday afternoon by the combined efforts from the police and members of public.

He identified the deceased as Nosiku Nosiku, the paddler, while others were only identified as Mundia and Namalia as well as a juvenile male Mwangala.