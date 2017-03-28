A cheeky Wedza headman was last week brought to court facing charges of cutting down TelOne poles and copper wire valued at $3 300 before he went on to use the material to fence his field.

According to Prosecutor George Manhidza, Sandas Muchabaiwa, 59, of Plot 59 Clotshame Farm, stole poles, single brackets and 540 meters of TelOne copper wire telecommunications lines which he went on to use to fence his field.

Manhidza told the court that police officers from the Minerals and Border Control Unit based in Harare were tipped of the theft and went to Wedza to investigate.

"Assistant Inspector Mike Kachira teamed up with four other police officers and proceeded to Clotshame Farm where they recovered approximately 540 meters of TelOne copper wire, which had been used to fence the accused's field," Mandidza said.

The recovered material was taken to Marondera Police Station for weighing and, according to court papers, a certificate of weight was produced as exhibit.

However, Muchabaiwa is denying the charges. Magistrate Arnold Maburo postponed the matter to April to allow Muchabaiwa to bring in witnesses to court.

TelOne is a state-owned telecommunications enterprise.

Meanwhile, three men who broke into a house in Marondera and stole cash and clothes have been remanded in custody after they were arrested a day after the robbery wearing the stolen clothes.

According to Manhidza, Trymore Munetsi, 30, Fero Remani, 25, and Jairosi Tapfuma, 24, early this month, stole $50, a bag containing clothes and four pairs of shoes from Godfrey Hlatshwayo.

The next day, Hlatshwayo spotted the three men wearing some of the clothes at Dombotombo Shopping Centre before making a report to the police leading to their arrest.

Magistrate Mabura denied the trio bail.