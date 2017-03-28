NAMIBIAN female cyclists Michelle Vorster and Vera Adrian did their country proud by excelling in the grueling Cape Epic which was concluded on Sunday.

Vorster finished fifth overall with her South African partner Carmen Buchacher, while Adrian and her South African partner Candice Lill finished sixth overall.

The Cape Epic is one of the most gruelling cycle stage races in the world, covering a total of 691km and 15 400m of climbs over seven stages and eight days of racing.

The women's race was won by the Meerendal CBC team of Esther Suss of Switzerland and Jennie Stenerhag of Sweden in an overall time of 31 hours 39 minutes 43 seconds, while Vorster and Buchacher, representing the Hollard Velocity Sports lab team, came fifth, 1:22:59 behind the winners.

Adrian and Lill, riding for the DormaKab SA team, came sixth overall, 1:35:17 behind the winners.

A fascinating rivalry between the two Namibians developed as the race unfolded.

On the first stage over 101km and 2 300m of climbing, Lill and Adrian finished fifth overall, while Vorster and Buchacher came seventh overall, 11 minutes behind.

The roles were reversed on the second stage, with Vorster and Buchacher coming fourth and Lill and Adrian sixth, but Adrian and Lill grabbed the fourth spot on Stage 3, while Vorster and Buchacher came fifth.

On Stage 4, Lill and Adrian finished fifth, a mere four seconds ahead of Vorster and Buchacher, and at this stage, Adrian and Lill still held a healthy lead of more than 11 minutes over Vorster and Buchacher.

A big change however came own Stage 5 when Vorster and Buchacher had a brilliant ride, finishing fourth overall, only 4:11 behind the stage winners Spitz and De Groom, while Adrian and Lill finished sixth, more than 15 minutes behind the winners.

According to Adrian, the 84km fifth stage with 2 100m of climbing, was a nightmare stage for her.

"It was supposed to be a play day, but it turned out to be my nightmare. We were looking forward to this stage with all its trails, but my legs were so empty on this day that every kilometre was a struggle for me. We lost a lot of time, but the women behind us were also struggling so we still remained in sixth place overall," she told The Namibian Sport.

On Stage 6, Vorster and Buchacher once again excelled to finish third overall, while Adrian and Lill came fourth overall, two minutes behind.

According to Adrian, her partner Lill became sick after tiring herself out on the sixth stage.

"Candice rode so strong on the sixth stage, always riding in front in the wind with me riding in her slip stream, that she felt sick afterwards. We hoped it would go away, but it didn't and she could not eat the whole day. Eating is crucial in a stage races because it is the only way to recover for the next day," she said.

Lill however could not recover in time and they fell further behind on the seventh and final stage, over 85km with 1 350m of climbing, to eventually finish tenth on the stage, more than 16 minutes behind the stage winners.

Vorster and Buchacher once again rode consistently well to finish fourth, 3:57 behind the winners. In the process they passed Adrian and Lill on the overall standings to finish fifth overall.

Adrian said they just could not keep up on the final stage.

"The first climb came and Candice could not keep up with the front women, where usually she didn't have a problem with this tempo. But not being able to eat the whole day before, we kind of expected this, and we just tried our best to get to the finish. Feeling so weak and empty is really not a pleasure. I tried my best to help her where I could, but my legs were also very tired," she said.

"Looking back, I must say that I would do it again. It was tough and there were tears, but I was mentally prepared for that. The worst day for me was Stage 5 and if it had been an ordinary race I would have quit. But in a stage race there is no such thing. You just have to get to the finish no matter how bad you feel because the next day is a new day," she added.

Adrian thanked Lill - 'the best partner I could have hoped for', as well as their manager Darren Lill, their massage therapist Liezel Malan, their marketing manager Inge Wulf and their mechanic, Brett, and their sponsors.