Kenya: Man Accused of Defiling Daughter, 14, Denies Charges

A middle-aged man accused defiling his daughter for a year has denied the charges in a Nakuru court.

The suspect appeared before Principal Magistrate Joe Omido on Monday, accused of defiling the 14-year-old girl on diverse dates between March 19, 2016 and March 16 this year at his house in Ramwe village in Njoro, Nakuru County.

Prosecutors say the man, who had been living with the girl, threatened to kill her if she told anyone about it.

The court heard that the matter was reported to the police by neighbours, whose suspicions were sparked by the girl's behaviour.

The suspect requested to be released on bond, which prosecutors opposed.

They asked for more time to prepare a response on whether the suspect deserves bond.

"Since the victim is the accused's daughter, I need time to get proper information on whether we should oppose the bail or not," said the prosecutor.

The case will be mentioned on Tuesday.