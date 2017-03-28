Tanzania: Now ICT Brings Dialogue With Nation At Finger-Tips

STATE investment in Information Communication Technology (ICT) has helped put the government online, making Tanzania the first country around Africa with wider digital tool coverage.

At least 211 websites spanning 26 regional and 185 district councils across Tanzania Mainland were officially launched yesterday, costing a whopping 600bn/-.

Speaking at the event, Minister of State in the President's Office (Regional Administration and Local Governments), George Simbachawene, said the new platform would now improve statecitizen engagement on political, social and economic activities.

"It will improve service provision, reduce corruption loopholes and facilitate transparency," the minister noted.

The new development is part of "the open-government partnership" initiative and is implemented by the USAID five-year funded Public Sector Systems Strengthening (PS3) in collaboration with egovernment agency (eGA) and Regional Administration and Local Governments (RALG).

According to the minister, all local government authorities must implement their constitutional responsibilities of providing information to the citizens.

"I am giving you three months to ensure Public Relations/ Communication Officers are given the needed equipment including digital camera."

Mr Simbachawene acknowledged that the new platform must be active to be meaningful to the public, warning to take legal action over authorities whose sites would be deemed dormant by the public. The new websites were launched when the country already has more than 19 million internet users on register countrywide.

"This is equivalent to 40 per cent of the total population," Minister of Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Dr Harrison Mwakyembe, added. He says the sites were part of the government commitment to enact Media Service Act, 2016 and Access to Information Act, 2015.

"It will facilitate the government become more open and accountable. It will reduce congestion, offer information at finger-tips," Dr Mwakyembe said, directing PROs to shy from unnecessary red-tape.

At the launch, USAID Deputy Mission Director, Mr Tim Donnay, outlined that the new sites would advance access to information, even as it would significantly beef-up efficiency and public trust.