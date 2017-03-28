Kenya Power Staffers, 6 Others Arrested Over Theft of Street Lights, Vandalism

Nairobi — Eight people including two staff of Kenya Power were arrested over the weekend in connection to vandalism and theft of electricity distribution equipment.

This follows intensified operations carried out by the company's security team countrywide to weed out vandals and illegal electricity connections.

Robert Njenga Githige, a driver attached to Kenya Power's Nairobi West Region was arrested for failing to account for 36 street lights out of the 79 he had collected from Likoni Road Stores for delivery to Dagoretti Depot.

He appeared before Milimani Law Courts on Monday morning and was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 and surety of Sh500,000 pending mention of the case that is scheduled to take place on April 10, 2017.

At the same time, five people were arrested at Kaunyweni village in Thatha, Machakos County in connection with vandalism of two 50 KVA transformers.

The stolen equipment was intercepted as it was being transported to an unknown customer in Meru.

Those arrested are Andrew Lusaba (Kenya Power staff attached to Matuu Depot), James Muli, (former staff at Mlolongo Depot), Godwin Lihali (Contractor) and the driver of the vehicle used to transport the transformers and his assistant.

Elsewhere, Vitalis Wanyama was apprehended at Kitale Depot for recklessly cutting down trees resulting to damage of a power line and poles. Another suspect, Linus Alweny, was also seized at Sports Club Estate, Uasin Gishu County while removing LV fuses from transformers in the area.

The arrests come less than a month after a Kenya Power staff was charged at Kajiado Law Courts for constructing an illegal line and uprating a transformer.

Kenya Power's Security Services Manager Major Geoffrey Kigen (Rtd) cautions members of the public against engaging in illegal activities such as theft of electricity and vandalism.