28 March 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Joho to Make Academic Papers Public Amid CID Probe

Photo: The Nation
Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho (right) in a live TV interview with NTV news anchor Nimrod Taabu at Pride Inn Paradise Beach Resort in Mombasa on March 22, 2017. He will record a statement with detectives over the validity of his academic papers. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP
By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho will on Tuesday make public his academic papers even as the Serani Secondary School principal defended him over claims that he forged his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) result slip.

Joho will reveal his papers in the wake of controversy surrounding the authenticity of his academic qualifications.

In a press statement, the head teacher of the Serani School Abbas Juma Ulaya defended Joho, explaining that he was a student at the institution from February 1990 to November 1993 when he sat his KCSE exams.

"Following widely publicized media coverage on our institution with regard to the student status of Ali Hassan, Serani Secondary School wishes to clarify that Ali Hassan was a bonafide student in our institution," he said.

"As an academic institution, we take matters of student status with utmost seriousness and are open to further clarification with regard to all our students," he stated.

The clarification came hours after Joho was summoned by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to record a statement on the matter.

Joho, in his response, said he will honour the summons and will record the statement on Wednesday.

On Monday, the governor denied claims that he forged a KCSE certificate to get admission to university.

Mombasa Governor Summoned Over 'Fake' School Papers

Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has been summoned by police to record a statement on his academic certificates after… Read more »

