Tanzania - President Magufuli Loses Rap Battle With Critic

Tanzanian rapper Nay wa Mitego may only have spent one night in jail, but his brief incarceration casts President John Magufuli's administration in a most unflattering light.



On Sunday, Tanzanian rapper Emmanuel Elibariki, who performs as Nay wa Mitego, was arrested. The politically minded Elibariki had just dropped a new track fiercely critical of President John Magufuli and his administration.

In the track, called Wapo, Elibariki poses the question: "Is there still freedom of expression in the country?" Another line asks, in Swahili: "Who are you now? Don't you want to listen to advice? Don't you want criticism?" The song is addressed to "a doctor that specialises in lancing boils" - a clear reference to President Magufuli, who often uses the phrase "lancing boils" to describe how he overcomes obstacles in government.

According to the BBC, police said that Elibariki would be questioned "for releasing a song with words that malign the government". In so doing, the police seemed to be answering Elibariki's question about free speech - in the negative.

But by Monday afternoon, the government's tune had changed. Elibariki was released, and newly appointed information minister Harrison Mwakyembe said that President Magufuli had personally ordered...