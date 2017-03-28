28 March 2017

Kenya: Computer Guru in Sh4bn KRA Case to Know His Fate Tuesday

By Maureen Kakah

A Nairobi court is today expected to rule on whether the computer guru charged last week over the theft of Sh4 billion from the taxman will be freed on bond pending his trial or remain in custody for 40 days.

Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi issued the directive last week when 28-year-old Alex Mutungi Mutuku pleaded not guilty to electronic fraud that resulted in a loss of Sh 3,985,663,858 from the Kenya Revenue Authority.

40 DAYS

The fortune was allegedly lost through alleged interference with the tax collector's computer systems.

His lawyer, Tacey Makori, had protested the request to detain him for a further 40 days and nights, saying the police had not shown evidence of what had been gathered in the 14 days he had been in custody.

But prosecutors argue Mr Mutuku has the potential to interfere with the servers remotely, is considered a threat to national security and has been working with suspects who are outside the country.

Prosecutors also told the court that a printout of data from seized items would fill two rooms, each measuring 30 by 40 feet.

PLEA

Mr Mutuku has a pending cybercrime case.

He was arrested with six others and they were all first arraigned in a JKIA court on March 8 where the Flying Squad police were allowed to detain them for 20 days to wrap up their investigations.

He had moved to the High Court to challenge that directive on March 16 and was directed to take plea on March 21.

They had all been locked up at the Pangani Police Station.

