Somalia to Have 2 Prime Ministers As South West Awaits Appointment of its Premier

Southwest President Sharif Hassan Sheikh Adan said he will name a Prime Minister for his state once the Federal Parliament in Mogadishu confirms the newly proposed Cabinet.

South West President will soon have a Prime Minister, Hassan Sheikh Adan the President of the region said on Monday. This will be the first time that a regional administration will have the position of Premiership.

"The need to have the Prime Minister's office is to improve administration and delivery to the public" Adan said. Adan however said the appointment will only be made after the central government's Cabinet of Ministers is in place.

Some analysts however are of the opinion that Adan may be introducing this position inorder to diffuse growing opposition in the SWS parliament which recently had intended to introduce a vote of no confidence against him.