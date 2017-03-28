28 March 2017

Economic Freedom Fighters (Johannesburg)

South Africa: EFF Sends Revolutionary Condolences on the Passing of Ahmed Kathrada

Photo: Nelson Mandela Foundation
Ahmed Kathrada, right, with Nelson Mandela.
press release By Mbuyiseni Quinton Ndlozi

The EFF is immensely saddened of the passing of struggle stalwart, Ahmed Kathrada. Revolutionary condolences to the Kathrada family, South Africans and the world at large.

Born 21 August in the year 1929, Ahmed Kathrada departs from this canal world at the age 87. Having awarded four Honorary Doctorates, including the University of Missouri, Michigan State University and the University of Kentucky, his efforts are recognized by the world as he formed part of the collective that lived to defeat the murderous Apartheid regime.

As a country, we must all learn from the selflessness of Uncle Kathy, always prioritizing the marginalized and ensuring that their voices are heard and respected. We must adopt an uncompromising posture at all times in the fight against corruption as he did. We must be prepared, as he did, to pay even with our lives and imprisonment if needs be as he did.

The EFF stands in solidarity with his family and loved ones during this difficult time. We call on all South Africans to unite as we bid Ahmed Kathrada a final goodbye.

Rest in Revolutionary peace, Uncle Kathy!

